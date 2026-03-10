Pakistan tells UN: Military operations in Afghanistan target terrorists, not Afghan people

UNITED NATIONS: A senior Pakistani diplomat on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan are aimed solely at neutralizing terrorist threats and are not directed against the “brotherly” Afghan people.

His remarks came in response to India and the so-called representative of Afghanistan raising concerns about civilian casualties in cross-border clashes.

“India, in particular, must cease and desist from its policy of stoking terrorism inside Pakistan from Afghan soil, now together with their new found friends in the Taliban regime,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in the Council’s discussion on the situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing the “sequestered” Afghan representative Naseer Ahmad Faiq—an appointee of the previous Afghan government not recognized by the UN—Ambassador Asim Ahmad said Faiq speaks only for himself.

“(Faiq) is completely cut off from ground realities, and he chose to selectively comment on some aspects of the situation, particularly with reference to Pakistan,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said.

“It is unsurprising that he had nothing to say about cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan, which has caused casualties among Pakistani civilians, armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and infrastructure.”

The Pakistani envoy highlighted that the international community had repeatedly urged the Taliban to curb terrorist activity, but efforts have failed.

“Today, Afghanistan is sanctuary for terrorist groups and proxies,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said. Elements within the Taliban have chosen the path of “complicity and active support”, with grave impacts for its neighbours.

Warning of wider regional spillover, he declared: “Pakistan will not sit idle while suffering from terrorist attacks from across the border.”

The meeting was presided by the United States, which hold the presidency of the 15-member Council for the month of March.

As regards his Indian counterpart Parvathaneni Harish’s comments, Ambassador Asim Ahmad noted, “Given India’s animosity towards Pakistan and the sole objective of its Afghan policy being to destabilize Pakistan, including by actively supporting and sponsoring terrorist groups, operating from Afghan soil, such as TTP (Tehrik i Taliban Pakistan) and BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) ,” the Indian envoy had said not a word about the terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan, which has targeted Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan has provided “irrefutable evidence” of New Delhi’s collusion with terrorist groups.

Earlier in his main statement, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said terrorist entities including TTP, BLA and its Majeed Brigade, ISIL-K, Al-Qaeda, and ETIM enjoy safe havens inside Afghanistan, from where they launch cross-border infiltrations, violent attacks, and suicide bombings.

“We will take all necessary defensive measures to protect our citizens, territory, and sovereignty,” he said, emphasizing, “Our counter-terrorism operations will continue until the combat capabilities and support infrastructure of terrorist groups are degraded.”

Regarding UNAMA’s reports of civilian casualties during cross-border clashes, the Pakistani envoy said these accounts do not provide a realistic overview of Afghanistan’s security dynamics, efforts to prevent illicit trade, or the destabilizing accumulation and diversion of small arms and light weapons.

“UNAMA’s ability to verify border incidents and civilian casualties is limited, as access to areas outside Kabul is restricted and tightly controlled by the Taliban,” he added, questioning the credibility of such reports.