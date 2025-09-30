Pakistan successfully test-fires Fatah-4 cruise missile with 750 km range

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of a newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground-Launched Cruise Missile, with a strike range of 750 kilometers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced.

According to the military’s media wing, the Fatah-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational systems, and capable of evading the enemy’s missile defence system through its terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision.

As part of Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems, the ISPR said. “Today’s launch was witnessed by Chief of General Staff, Senior officers from Pakistan Armed Forces, dedicated scientists and engineers”.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of Fatah-4’s training fire.

