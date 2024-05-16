Pakistan textile exports reach $13.68 billion in 10 months

Pakistan earned $ 13,683.251 million from exports of textile products during the first 10 months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report said.

The exports of the textile products however, witnessed a slight decline of 0.19 percent during July-April (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $ 13,709.246 million during July-April (2022-23).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 319.91 percent, from $13.357 million last year to $15.944 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 32.83 percent, from $ 636.832 million last year to $845.923 million this year and bed wear by 1.82 percent, from $ 2,249.778 million to $ 2,290.796 million.

The export of towels also surged by 4.81 percent from $824.879 million to $864.547 million whereas the export of made-up articles up by 0.67 percent to $589.026 million from $585.102 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 7.53 percent, from $ 1,684.724 million to $ 1,557.909 million; cotton carded or combed by 15.93 percent, from $0.996 million to $0.837 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 20.76 percent, from $36.302 million to $28.766 million, and knitwear by 3.92 percent, from $3,712.066 million to $3,566.624 million.

Likewise, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin decreased by 16.52 percent, from $116.959 million to $97.632 million, ready-made garments by 0.57 percent, from $ 2,904.693 million to $ 2,888.177 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textiles also decreased by 12.08 percent declining from $342.917 million to $301.496 million, whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 0.87 percent, from $600.642 million to $595.432 million.

Meanwhile, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 0.37 percent going up from $ 1,232.803 million in April 2023 to $ 1,237.316 million in April 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports, however, decreased by 4.84 percent when compared to the exports of $1,300.288 million in March 2024.