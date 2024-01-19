21.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 19, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan textile exports record 6pc growth in December 2023

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The latest data from the Bureau of Statistics revealed that the Pakistan textile export recorded a significant growth of 6 percent in the month of December 2023, ARY News reported on Friday.

The data revealed that a 6 percent increase in textile exports was recorded, reaching $1.4 billion in December 2023. This marks a positive trend compared to the same period in 2022, while the textile exports were recorded at $1.35 billion, and in November 2023, with exports at $1.319 billion.

READ: Pakistan’s textile exports reach $6.88 billion

However, there is a notable decline in textile exports from July to December of the current fiscal year, with a 5 percent decrease amounting to $8.28 billion.

According to the Department of Statistics, the previous fiscal year saw the exports in textile sector worth $8.71 billion.

Despite the growth in December, achieving the government’s ambitious target of 25 billion dollars for textile exports in the current financial year seems challenging, as experts predict the fiscal year’s total textile exports to range between $17 to $18 billion.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.