Pakistan thrash South Africa to reach semi-finals

Pakistan booked their spot in the semifinals of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 with a dominant display against South Africa, chasing down a challenging target of 103 runs in just 3.5 overs at Mission Road Ground on Saturday.

In a thrilling high-scoring affair, Abdul Samad stole the show with a jaw-dropping 50 off just 10 balls, smashing eight sixes to dismantle South Africa’s bowling attack.

Supporting him at the other end, Khawaja Nafay played a blistering hand of 36 off 13 deliveries, including four towering sixes and two boundaries.

Captain Abbas Afridi finished the chase in style, hammering 12 runs off the only two balls he faced to seal a five-wicket victory for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers set the tone as Muhammad Shahzad produced a sensational over, grabbing three wickets for just 11 runs to restrict South Africa to a below-par total of 102.

With this emphatic win, Pakistan advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Australia in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The Abbas Afridi-led side has looked in commanding form throughout the tournament, with their only defeat coming in a rain-affected clash against India.

Ironically, India did not qualify for the knockout stage after suffering a surprising defeat to Kuwait.