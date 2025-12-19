Pakistan thump Bangladesh to set up India final

Dominant Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets to set up ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

the Green Shirts made light work of the pursuit as they knocked the winning runs for the loss of two wickets and 69 balls to spare.

Pakistan, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost their opener Hamza Zahoor (zero) in the first over with just one run on the board.

Following the early setback, Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan put Pakistan in a dominant position as they knitted a quickfire 85-run partnership for the second wicket off just 57 deliveries.

The match-defining partnership eventually culminated in the 11th over when Samiun Basir trapped Usman lbw, who made 27 off 26 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Sameer was then joined by Ahmed Hussain in the middle, and the duo batted dominantly to steer Pakistan over the line with an unbeaten 36-run partnership.

Sameer top-scored with an unbeaten 69 off 57 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Ahmed Hussain made 11 not out from 14 balls.

Earlier, pacer Abdul Subhan took a four-wicket haul to help his side bundle out Bangladesh for a modest total in the second semi-final of the ACC here at The Sevens Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first in a match reduced to 27 overs per side due to rain, Pakistan skittled Bangladesh for 121 in 26.3 overs.

In-form opener Zawad Abrar and Rifat Beg added 24 in 4.4 overs, before both were removed in a span of two balls.

Following the early hiccup, skipper Azizul Hakim and Kalam Siddiki added a stitched brief partnership of 31, which brought the total over the 50-run mark.

After a brief stand, the Tigers’ batters were looking set, but Abdul Subhan took two in the 12th over to spark a collapse that they could never recover from.

As a result, they slumped from 55-3 to 73-6 in 15.4 overs. Skipper Aziz scored 20 from 26 balls with the help of a four and a six.

With Bangladesh in deep trouble, Samiun Basir, who top-scored with 33 off 37, took them over the 100-run mark. He hit six and a four in his crucial knock that provided his side with respite lower down the order.

Eventually, the whole team was bowled out before playing their allotted overs.

For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan starred with the ball, picking up a four-wicket haul in his six overs. Huzaifa Ahsan supported him well with two wickets to his name.