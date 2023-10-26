Pakistan thwarts Indian drone attack on LOC

Pakistan has foiled India’s infiltration and ceasefire violation attempt by taking timely action at Zafarwal sector.

According to the details, Indian forces violated the ceasefire and attempted to launch a quad-copter drone in Zafarwal sector that was timely thwarted by the Pakistani forces.

To cover the failure of the quad-copter infiltration, Indian forces started unprovoked firing on Pakistani posts. Pakistani forces responded promptly to the Indian aggression.

Earlier, an elderly man embraced martyrdom when Indian troops targeted the civilian population in the Nakyal sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Indian troops initiated a ceasefire violation in Nakyal Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civil population.

“A 60 years old man identified as Ghayas who belonged to Kotli got martyred due to unprovoked Indian firing.” the ISPR said. Three women who were working in the fields got terrified by the firing.

The Indian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control and martyred Pakistan Army personnel and civilians during their unprovoked firing at the border.