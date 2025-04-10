web analytics
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Govt tightens passport rules to curb begging, illegal immigration

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to curb the rising trend of begging and illegal immigration, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced strict new measures, including tightening passport issuance procedures and blocking passports of deported individuals, ARY News reported.

During a high-level visit to the Directorate of Immigration and Passports, Minister Naqvi chaired an important meeting attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

Addressing the meeting, Naqvi directed officials to complete all legal formalities related to the newly introduced passport requirements. He emphasized that these steps would serve as a strong deterrent against organized begging rackets and unlawful migration attempts.

“The new passport conditions will significantly prevent begging and illegal immigration,” Naqvi stated, adding that the initiative would portray a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage.

Minister Talal Chaudhry echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This decisive action will send a strong, positive message to the international community regarding Pakistan’s commitment to law and order.”

In a major operational directive, Mohsin Naqvi ordered strict implementation of the policy to block the passports of individuals deported from abroad, ensuring 100 percent compliance.

Following the meeting, the Interior Minister inspected six newly installed Machine Readable Passport (MRP) machines and two e-passport machines at the Directorate. He was also briefed by the German technical team responsible for the installation.

Highlighting the operational upgrades, Naqvi remarked, “With the addition of these advanced machines, the passport office’s capacity will increase significantly, enabling faster processing and issuance of passports.”

DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi provided a detailed briefing on the enhancements and announced plans to launch a citizen-friendly mobile application soon, aimed at further simplifying passport-related services.

The federal government’s robust initiative signals a new era of stricter immigration control and enhanced public service delivery, as Pakistan moves to align itself with international best practices.

