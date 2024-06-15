Pakistan to abolish ministries, departments ‘causing losses to exchequer’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday vowed to abolish all government departments and ministries incurring billions in losses to Pakistan and the exchequer, claiming that the move will save billions of rupees for the country, ARY News reported.

In his maiden address to nation after assuming PM’s Office, he noted that all such ministries and government departments which, instead of serving had become a burden on the country and its people, would be shut down.

He maintained that it was the government’s top priority to reduce lavish expenses and close departments and ministries not related to public service such as the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), saying it was among those institutions that were infamous for corruption.

PM Shehbaz said that a ministerial committee was constituted to deliberate on the issue of redundant ministries and departments, believing “this is a step that will save billions.”

Moreover, the prime minister said that the government had decided that all those organisations and institutions which were causing billions in losses would be privatised.

He claimed that the government had decided to save expenses wherever possible and adopt austerity.

PM Shehbaz added that the incumbent government would no longer set up businesses of its own but would promote the “private sector and private investment”.

Govt’s achievements

Highlighting his government’s achievements during the first 100 days, he spelled out his five-year agenda of economics stability and public welfare, widening tax net and doing away with red tapism to achieve Quaid’s Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the government’s prudent economic policies had resulted in reduced inflation from 38per cent to 12pc, interest rate from 22pc to 20pc and repeated reduction in oil prices with the latest one on Friday – Rs10.5 per litre reduction in petrol and Rs2.5 per litre in diesel prices.

“We have defined the future course of action. we will pursue it with utmost honesty and strictness. We will spend every saved penny on public welfare… We will eliminate red-tapism… This journey is not only difficult and long but also demands sacrifice from the government authorities as well as the elite,” he said.

He said the country’s economic situation in April 2022, when the PDM government took the charge, was in worst condition and the country was on the brink of default. PM Shehbaz pointed out that the PDM government under the leadership of the allied party heads including Nawaz Sharif took tough decision and saved the country from falling into default at the cost of their political gains.

“As a result of our performance of 16 months in the previous tenure and 100 days in current tenure, today, Pakistan is slowly coming out of crisis and moving towards stability and development,” he added.

He said the journey of the economic stability and prosperity was not so easy while the people were looking toward the government for immediate relief.

Due to the government’s pro-people policies, he said the inflation hit people will get further relief in near future,” he said.

“Similarly, the 22% interest rate has now come down to 20% that would help reducing the interest burden on the country’s debts and further promote the domestic investment in the country.”

He advised the nation to get united and play role for the country’s development and prosperity adding that it should also show a sense of sacrifice and adopt austerity measures in their lifestyles.