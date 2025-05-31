Govt to accelerate action against illegal foreigners residents

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to accelerate operations against foreign nationals residing illegally in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Counter-Terrorism and Harden the State Committees held in Islamabad today, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

The Minister said NADRA will provide live data verification facilities at exit points to support the operations.

He said all federal and provincial agencies and institutions must work together to fully implement the “One Document Regime” and eliminate the illegal spectrum from the country.

Emphasizing strict action against beggar mafia, Mohsin Naqvi underscored the need to declare begging a non-bailable offence.

Regarding action against power pilferage, the Interior Minister said every possible support is being provided to the Ministry of Energy and provincial governments to prevent electricity theft.

The meeting was briefed that 142 billion rupees have been recovered through cooperation between the Interior Ministry and provincial governments.

The meeting also reviewed progress on anti-encroachment operations and the establishment of Pakistan Port Authority.

Progress on the ‘Gwadar City Safe City Project’ and the construction of a protection wall was also discussed.

The meeting was briefed that digital enforcement stations are being set up along the Indus River, while work is underway for developing an Intelligent Transportation System for effective monitoring on motorways and national highways.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the digitization of petrol pumps to curb the sale of illegal and smuggled fuel.