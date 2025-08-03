Hajj 2026: Important update for Pakistani aspirants

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to address concerns over a potentially low number of applications, Pakistan government authorities have decided to accept Hajj 2026 applications from unregistered pilgrims as well, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

As per details, applications from already registered pilgrims under the Pakistan government Hajj scheme will be received from August 4 to 9.

Unregistered applicants will be allowed to submit their Hajj 2026 applications from August 11 to 16, the sources said.

They further added that applications will be entertained on a first-come, first-served basis, with preference given to those who have already completed the registration process.

For the standard 38–42-day Hajj package, applicants will be required to deposit Rs. 500,000. For the short-duration 20–25-day Hajj package, a first installment of Rs. 550,000 will be payable.

Hajj applications can be submitted through 14 designated banks across the country. The second installment for Hajj expenses will be collected on November 1.

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the Hajj Policy 2026, introducing key changes to the distribution of Hajj quotas, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also greenlighted the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025.

Under the Hajj 2026 policy, the government Hajj scheme quota has been increased to 70 percent, while the private Hajj tour operators will now be allocated 30 percent of the total quota.

The Hajj package under the government scheme is expected to cost between Rs11,50,000 and Rs12,50,000 for intending pilgrims.