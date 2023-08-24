Pakistan to appoint new Charge d’Affaires to India

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint Saad Warraich as new chargé d’affaires of Pakistan for India, ARY News reported citing sources.

Saad Warriach would replace Aizaz Khan, the current Chargé d’ Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, India has also appointed new head of its diplomatic mission in Pakistan as it has named Ambassador Geetika Srivastava as new chargé d’affaires for Pakistan.

Reports said both sides have exchanged diplomatic visas for the new appointments.

On Tuesday, Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India over the latest ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) and also strongly condemned the death of a civilian on the Pakistani side due to firing.

“India’s Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian as a result of firing by the Indian forces,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

Emphasising the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, the FO spokesperson underscored that such acts are in “clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021”.