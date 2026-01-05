Pakistan to auction 600 MHz of spectrum next month: Shaza

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima has said the Pakistan government will auction six hundred MHz of spectrum next month to ensure high speed and reliable internet services across the country.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today, she said the cabinet has given ratification to the spectrum auction. She said that this will not only improve 4 G speed but also help rollout 5 G services.

The Minister of IT reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in the capacity building of the youth.

She said the youth are the country’s greatest asset, highlighting that over half a million young people have been trained in various fields over the past one and a half year. She underlined the government’s focus on the digital transformation of Pakistan, noting that efforts are underway to move towards fully digitized governance.

Expressing satisfaction over the IT exports, she said these have crossed 3.8 billion dollars this year by growing at an average of twenty percent.

Under the Connect 2030 Vision, Pakistan aims to raise average internet speeds to 100 Mbps, expand fiber connectivity, free up 1,000 MHz of spectrum, and align its 5G rollout with global standards — measures expected to bring billions of dollars in economic benefits over the next four years.

She highlighted recent policy steps such as the Digital Nation Pakistan Act and Right-of-Way reforms, which eliminated all fees on fiber deployment nationwide.