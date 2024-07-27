Pakistan to be among world’s future big powers, says Hungarian PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban predicted a major change in global power dynamics, saying that Pakistan will become among the world’s most powerful countries in the future, ARY News reported.

Addressing an event Romania, Viktor Orban said that the global dynamics are changing and the shift is starting from Asia. “The global power is moving from the West to the East, and Russia will play a significant role in the shift,” the Hungarian premier added.

Viktor Orban was of the view that Asia would be the center of the world for the next few centuries, and countries like China, India, Pakistan, and Indonesia would become major global powers.

The Hungarian prime minister said that despite being a NATO member, Turkey is also siding with Russia, and the Muslim world is now considering Russia as an ‘ally rather than an enemy’.

Victor Orban also criticised the West for its ‘weak and divided’ stance, urging that it is time for a politics of peace. “Ukraine has also understood that this is time for politics of peace,” Viktor Orban added.

The Hungarian prime minister asked Europe to ‘wake up’ and take action before ‘its too late’.