Travel Warning: International Travellers to Face Vaccination Block

PESHAWAR: The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province of Pakistan has made the Meningitis vaccine compulsory for certain international travellers, warning that passengers without proof of vaccination will not be allowed to travel abroad.

The Directorate General of Health Services, has directed the district health officers (DHOs) across the province through a notification that the decision has been taken in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR-2005).

The directive applies to travellers heading to specific countries where meningitis vaccination is a requirement.

The DHOs have been instructed to ensure the availability of meningitis vaccines and to issue handwritten vaccination certificates to travellers. These certificates must include details such as the vaccine manufacturer, batch number and expiry date.

The Health Department has made it clear that arranging the vaccine will be the responsibility of the traveller, although the vaccine will be available at designated centres under the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI).

Officials from the health department say the move is aimed at preventing the international spread of infectious diseases and ensuring the safety of travellers.

Over 44.1 mln children inoculated in polio vaccination drive

Over 4,41,00,000 children were vaccinated in six days of the national anti-polio drive, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said.