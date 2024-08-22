PTA to block THESE SIMs in October 2024

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced to block all the SIM cards issued in the names of deceased person, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PTA in its announcement stated that the SIMs issued in the names of deceased persons will be blocked from October 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the authority directed the citizens interested in transferring such SIMs to their name can process the required documents at the franchise/service center of the concerned SIM provider to avoid any inconvenience.

Earlier to this PTA devised a plan to block Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) of users in three phases.

According to sources within PTA, the authority has received data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the process to block the sims will start on August 16.

The details stated that SIMs registered on the fake and canceled CNICs would be blocked in the first phase, while in the second phase, SIMs registered at expired CNICs to be blocked.

In the third and final phase SIMs registered under CNICs of deceased persons will be blocked, the sources said.

Furthermore, the subscribers have started receiving messages on their SIMs.