Pakistan to chair upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue for first time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will chair the upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) for the first time since its inception in 2018, said former special assistant to the PM Syed Zulfi Bukhari on Monday.

“It’s a privilege for Pakistan to chair the upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue being held later this year for period of next two years,” he said in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

“This honour comes for 1st time since Dialogue’s inception in 2008 from among 18 nations. We thank ADD & all member states,we hope to chair with fruitful insight.”

The PTI leader termed the achievement “a huge recognition for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s work for overseas labour rights.”

“Globally, it will help us create a better eco-system for labour rights, empower and ensure the protection of workers and skills up gradation of labour”, he added.

Established in 2008, the ADD is a forum for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labour origin and destination.

It consists of 12 member states of the Colombo Process (CP), including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, China, Indonesia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Six Gulf countries of destination are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.