Pakistan to consider plan 'B' amid T20 World Cup uncertainty: sources

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the PCB is exploring contingency plans should it withdraw from the tournament.

According to sources, the decision is expected today after the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, meets with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the evening.

Additionally, Pakistan has linked the launch of the T20 World Cup kit after the final decision. The kit unveiling ceremony was originally scheduled for 31 January, Friday, during Pakistan and Australia’s second T20I.

Sources familiar with the matter also say that, if Pakistan decides to withdraw from the T20 World Cup, the PCB has devised a plan to hold a domestic tournament, including Pakistan’s senior team, Pakistan Shaheens, and the U19 squad, divided into four teams.

For the unversed, speculation has been rife about Pakistan’s World Cup participation following the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejection of Bangladesh’s venue change request, which has led to the team’s boycott of the mega event.

The situation surrounding Pakistan’s participation intensified last week when the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament after Bangladesh refused to travel to India.

Notably, Pakistan are currently scheduled to begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on 7 February, and have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, as well as the USA and Namibia.

Under the tournament’s hybrid model, Pakistan’s group-stage matches are scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, even though India is one of the co-hosts.

The move has caused unease within the PCB, which publicly backed Bangladesh’s stance during the dispute.