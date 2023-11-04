31.9 C
Pakistan to construct model houses for flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced the construction of model shelter homes to assist families who were severely affected by monsoon floods across the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to reliable sources, the organization has recently completed a comprehensive survey of flood-affected areas to facilitate the construction of these shelters.

Sources stated that a total of 5,000 model shelter homes will be constructed in the flood-effected areas, while the majority of these model shelter homes will be constructed in the hard-hit districts of Balochistan and Sindh.

The model shelter home will be equipped with essential amenities, including two rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom, meanwhile, the estimated cost of constructing a single model shelter home is reported to be around Rs 200,000.

Sources further stated that both global and local donors are contributing to the cause to build model shelter homes for flood-affected civilians.

The Pakistan Red Crescent is actively engaged in reaching out to potential donors to secure the necessary funding for this project, however, sources indicate that construction of these model shelter homes is slated to commence next year.

