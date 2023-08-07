Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In a weekly press briefing here on Monday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “on 5th of August, the Pakistani nation expressed complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

“Since 2019, India has taken a series of measures to alter the demographic makeup of IIOJK, and intensified its suppression of the Kashmiri people. India has carried out a selective delimitation of electoral constituencies, issued fake domiciles to millions of non-Kashmiris, and added hundreds of thousands of temporary residents to alter the existing voter rolls,”she said adding, “These measures are aimed at disenfranchising the people of Kashmir and converting them into a disempowered minority in their own land in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

She said, “Pakistan believes that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to determine their own future in a UN-supervised plebiscite as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

To a question, she said, “Pakistan supports all efforts aimed at bringing peace and dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. In this respect, we welcome the effort by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help find some common ground leading to constructive dialogue.”

To another question about the Indian Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging the abrogation of article 370 of the Constitution of India, she reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory, whose final disposition was to be made in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“Any other process cannot serve as a substitute to the grant of the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people. Pakistan has never recognized India’s control or occupation of Kashmir.”

“So, article 370, or any provision of the Indian constitution that perpetuates Indian illegal occupation has never been accepted by Pakistan. India’s unilateral and illegal measures since 2019, to change demographic and political landscape in IIOJK, are a grave concern for Pakistan as these steps aim to convert the Kashmiris into a disempowered minority in their own land. These measures are unacceptable to Pakistan and must be rescinded to create an environment for peace and dialogue,” she added.