Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiri brothers, sisters: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will continue to support its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle against Indian oppression, ARY News reported quoting MOFA.

During a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “The Pakistani nation is today observing the 92nd Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Martyrs Day) to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris, who sacrificed their lives while braving the brute and indiscriminate firing of Dogra forces in 1931.

The spokesperson said We salute their valour which kindled a valiant struggle for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and ignited a freedom movement that continues to this day.”

“On a pattern similar to the Dogra forces, over the last seventy years, the Indian Occupation Forces have killed hundreds of Kashmiris simply for demanding their rights. Since 5 August 2019, over 780 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian Occupation Forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

India’s unabated repression over the past seven decades has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people who have continued to strive for their right to self-determination, she mentioned.

She said Azerbaijan’s Minister for Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev will undertake a visit to Pakistan from 17-19 July.

This visit is taking place in follow up to Prime Minister’s recent visit to Baku. Minister Nabiyev will meet with Pakistani counterparts in the Ministries of Information Technology, Aviation, Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs and explore bilateral cooperation in areas of connectivity and information technology.