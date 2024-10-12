Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian aid to war-hit Palestine, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has invited bids from reputable air cargo companies for charter flights to transport humanitarian aid to Palestine and Lebanon.

The authority sought two charter flights, each capable of carrying approximately 100 tons of relief supplies.

To participate in the bidding process, interested air cargo companies must be registered with the Income and Sales Tax departments.

The bid application forms can be downloaded from the NDMA and PEPRA websites. Bid documents, along with instructions and terms and conditions, must be submitted by October 13.

Selected bidders will be announced on the same day in the presence of the bidding companies.

Sources said that Pakistan will send 200 tonnes of relief supplies to Palestine and Lebanon as part of its humanitarian support for the regions affected by Israeli attacks.

The charter flights will transport essential relief supplies, including food, shelter, and medical equipment, to support affected communities in Palestine and Lebanon.