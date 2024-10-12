web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 12, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian aid to war-hit Palestine, Lebanon

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has invited bids from reputable air cargo companies for charter flights to transport humanitarian aid to Palestine and Lebanon.

The authority sought two charter flights, each capable of carrying approximately 100 tons of relief supplies.

To participate in the bidding process, interested air cargo companies must be registered with the Income and Sales Tax departments.

The bid application forms can be downloaded from the NDMA and PEPRA websites. Bid documents, along with instructions and terms and conditions, must be submitted by October 13.

Selected bidders will be announced on the same day in the presence of the bidding companies.

Sources said that Pakistan will send 200 tonnes of relief supplies to Palestine and Lebanon as part of its humanitarian support for the regions affected by Israeli attacks.

The charter flights will transport essential relief supplies, including food, shelter, and medical equipment, to support affected communities in Palestine and Lebanon.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.