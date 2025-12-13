Pakistan to distribute 700,000 Chromebooks to students

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, announced on Friday that the government of Pakistan will distribute 700,000 Chromebooks to Pakistani students.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Rana Mashhood asserted that the government’s foremost priority is the empowerment of young people. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for youth development throughout the nation.

In his address, the chairman noted that overseas Pakistanis are keen to invest in Pakistan, which will not only boost economic activity but also create new opportunities for employment and skills development for the youth.

Rana Mashhood revealed that the TIF Foundation Lahore is partnering with the government to provide 0.7 million Chromebooks. This initiative aims to enhance the online learning ecosystem and enable students in schools, colleges, and universities to benefit from modern digital tools.

He further stated that the distribution of Chromebooks will take place in phases, ensuring transparency throughout the process nationwide. These devices will enable learners to access online platforms, updated academic resources, and software that enhances research and creative learning.

In a move to guarantee equal educational access across all areas, Rana Mashhood also announced the inclusion of students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan in the Chromebook Programme.