Pakistan, South Korea to collaborate on High-Tech Seed Potato Centre

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has applauded a new proposal by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to establish a high-tech Seed Potato Production and Supply Centre (SPPSC) in Islamabad, calling it a “timely and transformational initiative” for the country’s potato sector.

The proposal was presented during a detailed briefing chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, at the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), where a KOICA research delegation shared the findings of a feasibility study for the planned project.

On this occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain has said Pakistan’s dependence on imported seed potatoes remains a major concern, despite extensive domestic cultivation and strong market demand.

He believes that the SPPSC project would help Pakistan move toward self-sufficiency in high-quality seed production by adopting advanced technologies such as aeroponics and tissue culture, areas in which Korea is regarded as a global leader.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that the project could boost productivity by up to 20 percent and improve access to virus-free, certified seed for more than 100,000 farmers.

He assured the Korean delegation that the Government would support the early approval and rollout of the initiative, which he said aligns with national priorities on food security and agricultural modernisation.

KOICA Director Je Ho Yeon applauded the ongoing research of Pakistan at PARC in seed potato and labelled the proposed project as a model for long-term agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Je Ho Yeon highlighted that Korea has achieved global success in seed potato production through aeroponics and advanced cold-chain systems, and KOICA is ready to transfer this expertise to Pakistan on a large scale.

He stated that the project will not only strengthen local seed production but also build institutional capacity through modern training programs, ERP-based traceability, and postharvest management systems.

Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed KOICA’s commitment, saying Pakistan values partnerships that deliver technology and innovation directly to farmers.

He said the SPPSC would serve as a flagship facility for virus-free seed production, advanced laboratories, screen houses, aeroponics units, and cold-storage infrastructure.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed that the success of this project would not only reduce seed costs for growers but also uplift rural incomes and strengthen national food security.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence that Pakistan–Korea agricultural cooperation will continue to grow and deliver impactful results in the years ahead.