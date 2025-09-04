Pakistan to 'establish' FIA Immigration offices in six countries to combat human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: In response to the rising incidents of human trafficking, Pakistan has decided to establish additional Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Wing link offices in six countries, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to reports, three of these offices will be set up in Europe—specifically in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy.

Furthermore, one office each will be opened in Turkey, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources within the FIA disclosed that several human trafficking networks operating in Pakistan are being run from these countries, which led to the decision to enhance FIA’s overseas presence.

The move follows recent investigations that uncovered the involvement of international networks in human smuggling cases.

Apart from curbing illegal migration, the FIA link offices will also provide facilitation to foreign businessmen and tourists, ensuring improved services for travelers.

Officials added that these offices will play a critical role in disrupting human smuggling routes, monitoring international travel patterns, and strengthening cooperation