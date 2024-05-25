Pakistan to establish safe city project for Chinese nationals’ security

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has formed a committee to prepare a plan for establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project in order to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said the committee comprising of Inspector General Police Islamabad, RPO Hazara and WAPDA representatives should collectively chalk out a comprehensive plan within fifteen days.

He said the aim of Safe City is not just to install cameras but a system that is equipped with modern technology and artificial intelligence tools. He emphasized its implementation on the pattern of Islamabad and Lahore.

Mohsin Naqvi said Safe city project will ensure surveillance and security of the whole area.

The Interior Minister said the security of Chinese nationals working for the development of Pakistan is our responsibility, assuring no effort will be spared in this regard.

At least five Chinese nationals were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla distrct.

The five Chinese engineers — and their Pakistani driver — were killed in the suicide bombing, while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bus was attacked in the Bisham city of KP’s Shangla district.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand said that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.

“Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack,” the police officer said.