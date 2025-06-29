Pakistan to expand 4G services to far-flung areas

Pakistan government has decided to expand 4G services to the country’s far-flung areas to bridge the digital divide in underserved regions.

As per details, the Universal Service Fund (USF) Board has approved seven major projects aimed at expanding broadband and fiber optic infrastructure across Pakistan.

The decision was taken under the leadership of IT Secretary and USF Board Chairman Zarar Khan, with a total investment of Rs7.49 billion.

The approved projects include five broadband service initiatives and two fiber optic deployments, covering 940 kilometers of fiber to connect 347 villages and 113 towns/union councils in 12 districts.

According to USF, these projects will benefit around 2.8 million residents through fiber connectivity and 965,000 individuals via broadband services.

Zarar Khan noted that the accelerated rollout, guided by Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima, is enabling thousands of skilled youth and women from remote areas to participate in the freelancing and digital startup ecosystem.

So far, USF has facilitated access to broadband for over 37 million people nationwide.

USF CEO Mudassar Naveed shared further details, stating that Rs3.27 billion will be spent to lay 415 km of fiber optic cable in Sanghar, while Rs2.38 billion will fund 525 km of cable in areas around Jhang.

The initiative will also bring 4G connectivity to rural parts of Attock, Khushab, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Badin, and Abbottabad.

The Board of Directors commended USF for its critical role in boosting Pakistan’s IT sector growth and digital exports.