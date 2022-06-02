Pakistan to experience historic inflation in FY 2022-23 : Muzammil Aslam

Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and economist Muzammil Aslam has said that Pakistan will experience historic inflation in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Muzammil Aslam said that a 47% increase in electricity tariff would break the back of the poor people. People would cut off their electric connections after the sharp hike in prices, he added.

The PTI leader added that the Rs10 increase in just one year is unprecedented. the government would further increase the petroleum and diesel prices by Rs30 and Rs40, which would cause historic inflation in the year 2022-23.

Muzammil added that the PTI government did not increase the tax percentage which this government has increased tremendously.

It is to be noted that according to a notification issued by NEPRA, the government has increased the basic tariff per unit of electricity by Rs7.91. The per-unit price has been increased from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82, which is a 47% hike in prices.

NEPRA said that the price hike has been made due to an increase in fuel prices and increases in the cost of production. The new rates would be applied from July 2022, it added.

On May 27 NEPRA notified an increase in power tariff for K-Electric has been raised by Rs4.83 per unit under fuel adjustment charges for the month of March against demand in the hike of Rs5.27 per unit.

