Pakistan to export halal meat to Tajikistan

Pakistan has achieved historic progress in trade and educational cooperation with Tajikistan, driven by the initiatives of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Under the agreement, Pakistan will export 143,000 tons of halal meat to Tajikistan, valued at $14.5 million.

Officials say that effective trade facilitation measures could expand bilateral trade to $300 million, strengthening regional economic integration and cooperation.

In addition to trade, significant steps have been taken in education, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced for the exchange of students and teachers between the two countries.

The development follows recent agreements between Pakistan and Brazil to further expand collaboration in the livestock, dairy, and meat sectors, highlighting Pakistan’s growing focus on international partnerships in key industries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif approved the Halal Meat Export Policy and directed authorities to present a comprehensive three-year strategy within two weeks to boost the country’s halal meat exports.

Presiding over a meeting on meat export policy and sectoral reforms, the prime minister said a coordinated approach involving relevant federal ministries and provincial governments was essential to significantly increase Pakistan’s share in the halal meat markets of Muslim countries as well as globally.

He instructed the committee formed to enhance halal meat exports to submit practical and achievable proposals to improve livestock production, cold storage facilities, and other related infrastructure.

The prime minister also directed authorities to adopt special measures to increase halal meat production in line with international standards and to ensure competitiveness with regional producers.