Pakistan to export of 100,000 MT of sugar

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has approved the export of 100,000 metric tons of sugar, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well informed sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the export will be halted immediately if domestic sugar prices exceed the set benchmark, ensuring stability in the local market.

The export quota will be distributed among provinces based on their sugar production, with over 64 percent allocated to Punjab, 6 percent to Sindh, and 30 percent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The distribution process will be managed by provincial commissioners, and quotas will be allocated within seven days of notification.

The retail price of sugar for export is fixed at Rs 145.15 per kilogram, and mill owners must keep domestic prices below Rs 140 per kilogram with no subsidies will be provided for the export, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will report on export status every 15 days.