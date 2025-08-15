Pakistan to export olive oil within 5–7 years: Project Director

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is on track to achieve self-sufficiency in olive oil production and aims to begin exports within the next five to seven years, said Dr. Muhammad Tariq, National Project Director at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), on Friday.

“Pakistan has the potential to be globally competitive across the olive value chain,” he said in an interview, noting that the country currently imports over Rs2 billion worth of olive oil annually — a figure the government hopes to drastically reduce through local production.

Dr. Tariq leads the project Promotion of Olive Cultivation on a Commercial Scale in Pakistan, launched in 2014. Under national and provincial initiatives, approximately 6.9 million olive trees have been planted across 60 districts, engaging more than 11,400 farmers. The programme also incorporates modern nursery management, sustainable irrigation systems on 5,594 acres, and strong public-private partnerships.

To support processing, 51 oil extraction units have been installed nationwide, while investments in post-harvest infrastructure include fruit processing facilities, weather stations, and quality testing laboratories.

Capacity building has been a major focus, with over 238 training programmes conducted for more than 16,000 stakeholders in orchard management, oil extraction, and agribusiness development. These efforts are showing results: in 2025, “LO-Loralai Olives” from Balochistan won a silver award at the prestigious New York World Olive Oil Competition. Pakistan has also gained observer status at the International Olive Council, strengthening its global standing.

Dr. Tariq highlighted that the global olive oil market — valued at $15.2 billion in 2024 and projected to exceed $18 billion by 2027 — presents a timely opportunity for Pakistan. With over four million hectares suitable for olive cultivation, projections suggest the sector could add Rs7.6 billion annually to the economy, halve import dependence, and build a significant export base.

More than 85 startups have emerged, producing extra virgin olive oil, pickles, jams, cosmetics, soaps, and nutraceuticals — driving rural employment, agribusiness diversification, and consumer health awareness, he added.