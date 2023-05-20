Pakistan to get first ‘Air Taxi’ soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to get its first ‘Air Taxi’ as the preparations for introducing the transport service have entered their final stages, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sky Wing Aviation Academy is introducing the ‘air taxi’ service in Pakistan.

In a statement, COO Sky Wings Imran Aslam Khan said that aircraft – which will be used for aerial tour service – has arrived in Pakistan. “The company has acquired the DA40 Diamond series aircraft on lease,” he added.

“The single engine plane has a capacity of four passengers at a time,” the COO said, adding that the service will be available from Karachi to rural Sindh and remote areas of Balochistan.

“The aircraft would take only three hours to reach Gwadar, while only hour to Nawabashah,” he added. Imran Aslam announced that an application will be launched for the service.