Pakistan to get modern agricultural machinery from Russia

Russia will provide modern agricultural machinery to Pakistan in order to boost crop yields and enhance agricultural productivity.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Aleksei Gruzdev who called on Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, they emphasized on balance of trade between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer stressed the need for modern agricultural machinery to boost crop yields and enhance agricultural productivity. He said the government will provide all facilities to the Russian investors in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy and trade.

The ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad today and witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russia Alexei Overchuk.

The MoU between the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) and the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) was signed by Acting Managing Director of PMEX, Farhan Tahir, from the Pakistan side, and by President of SPIMEX, Igor Artemyev, from n the Russian side.

Pakistan also announced its accession to the MoU on Creation and Development of International Transport Corridor Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan.