Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for ODI series in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the schedule for the ODI home series against Sri Lanka later this year.

“This will be Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2019, when they last visited for a three-match series that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s-led side won 2-0, with the first ODI in Karachi abandoned due to rain,” the PCB said in a statement on Monday.

Set to commence on November 11, all three games of the ODI series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, it added.

“Sri Lanka, as earlier announced, will feature in a T20I tri-series from 17 to 29 November, with Afghanistan the third team to take part,” as per the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The side last visited Pakistan in 2023 to participate in the Asia Cup and played against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Read more: Pakistan thrash Afghanistan by 75 runs to win tri-series final

The ODI series adds to the packed home season in which Pakistan will host two ICC World Test Championship matches against South Africa and nine white-ball games in October and November.

Following the Sri Lanka series, Pakistan will also host a maiden T20I tri-series from November 17 to 29.

Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan

November 11 – First ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 13 – Second ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 15 – Third ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi