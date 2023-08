Pakistan to host UN Peacekeeping ministerial meeting on Aug 30

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to host a preparatory meeting of the forthcoming United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial in Islamabad on August 30-31.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO), the meeting will be held under the theme of “Safety and Security of UN Peacekeepers.”

Japan is a co-host of the meeting being held at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), Pakistan’s premier training institute “offering courses, workshops and seminars to UN peacekeepers from all over the world”.

Caretaker foreign minister and defence minister will deliver keynote addresses at the preparatory meeting.

Member States represented in the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations – comprising 156 countries – will participate along with local and international experts, besides senior officials from the UN Secretariat including the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, the Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, and the UN Police advisor will also attend it.

Panel discussions will be held during the two-day meeting on various sub-themes to deliberate on capacity-building needs; safety and security of UN peacekeepers from the perspective of international law; enhancing medical capacity of UN peacekeeping missions; and leveraging technology and strategic communication.

The meeting will also feature an expert talk on the threats posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a briefing on the system of pledging.

The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial is the seminal high-level event for UN peacekeeping, held biennially with the participation of foreign and defence ministers.

The 2023 ministerial will be held in Ghana in December, preceded by a series of four preparatory meetings, including one being hosted by Pakistan, with a focus on specific areas to facilitate concrete outcomes for improving UN peacekeeping operations.

Pakistan is an active player in the field of UN peacekeeping, both at the policy and operational levels. Pakistan is among the largest troop contributors and, since 1960, has contributed over 230,000 men and women peacekeepers to 46 UN peacekeeping missions in almost all continents of the world, the spokesperson said.

“172 Pakistani peacekeepers made the ultimate sacrifice by sacrificing their lives in the line of duty. Pakistan’s hosting of the preparatory meeting signifies its continued commitment to UN Peacekeeping aimed at maintaining security and stability in various conflict zones,” it was further added.