First Early Childhood Education Centre ready for inauguration

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday announced that the first Early Childhood Education Centre is complete and ready for inauguration by the Education Minister on Tuesday.

The spokesman of the Ministry said that this milestone marked a significant step forward in the Ministry’s efforts to revolutionize early childhood education in Pakistan.

The Centre, designed to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment for young children, sets a new standard for early childhood education in the country.

The spokesman added that it was pleased to announce that 100 more schools would be ready by August 1st, as part of its comprehensive plan to expand access to quality early childhood education.

