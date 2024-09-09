web analytics
Pakistan to install modern weather radars across country

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological department decided to buy modern surveillance radar to install in different parts of the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the details, five fixed surveillance radars will be installed in different parts of the country, while three portable surveillance radars and 300 automatic weather stations will be installed in different cities of the country.

The five fixed surveillance radars will be installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Cherat, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Gwadar, and Lahore, while Karachi already has a compatible radar station.

Additionally, three portable radars and 300 automatic weather stations will be deployed nationwide. Balochistan will receive 105 stations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 75, Sindh 85, including Karachi, and Punjab 35.

Director General Sahibzad Khan stated that the equipment, funded by the World Bank, will provide timely climate change insights, meanwhile, the project will be completed in three years at a cost of Rs 14 billion ($50 million), with assistance from foreign experts and local engineers.

