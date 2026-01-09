Pakistan to introduce new security features in passports, says Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday said that Pakistan will introduce enhanced security features in its passports to curb forgery and strengthen document integrity.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to the Beijing Public Security Passport Bureau, where he was briefed on China’s advanced passport issuance and immigration control systems. He was welcomed by Director General Sun Yu upon arrival.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi toured various departments of the Exit and Entry Administration Bureau and observed the complete process of passport production, from application and verification to printing and final issuance. Officials provided a detailed overview of China’s immigration policies and operational procedures.

The interior minister praised the efficiency, effectiveness and speed of China’s entry-exit system, describing it as a model of modern governance.

He said Pakistan has also developed a fast and secure passport and immigration framework, which is being further upgraded to meet international standards.

Mohsin Naqvi added that Pakistan’s modern entry-exit control system is being developed along similar lines to the Beijing model, with a focus on technology-driven solutions, improved security features and streamlined processing.

The visit forms part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to modernise its immigration infrastructure and enhance document security to prevent misuse and forgery.