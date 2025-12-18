Pakistan to introduce two new academic groups at matric level

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has decided to introduce two new educational groups—technical and agriculture—at the matriculation level across the country, in addition to the existing science, commerce and computer science streams.

In this context, the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) has convened a consultative meeting to deliberate on the inclusion of the new groups. The meeting is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on December 23.

According to the agenda, the meeting will review subject groupings at the matric level and explore alternative pathways to higher education.

Discussions will also be held on eligibility criteria for admission to pre-medical and pre-engineering groups at the intermediate level.

The consultative session will examine the equivalence of alternative subjects at the matric level and decide on matters related to the equivalence of foreign educational qualifications. Issues concerning general education and vocational training will also be discussed.

In addition, the meeting will consider the eligibility of students who complete matriculation in technical and agriculture streams for admission to medical and engineering institutions.

A proposal to establish a national working group for educational reforms is also included in the meeting’s agenda.

Earlier on Dec 13, the IBCC — in a major decision — allowed arts group matriculation students to register in pre-medical and pre-engineering groups.