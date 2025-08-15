Pakistan to join Sumud flotilla to break Israeli siege of Gaza

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation of three to six members — including doctors, media professionals, and social leaders — will take part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international mission aimed at breaking the Israeli siege of Gaza and delivering urgent humanitarian and medical assistance to Palestinians.

The announcement was made by Pakistan Palestine Forum leader Wahaj Ahmed at a press conference held at the National Press Club, Islamabad, alongside Dr. Osama Riaz, Ismail Khan, Syed Aziz Nizami, and Fahad Ishtiaq, who are part of the delegation, according to a press release issued Friday.

Wahaj Ahmed said that several prominent pro-Palestinian organisations in Pakistan have formed an alliance, the Palestine Action Coalition of Pakistan. The coalition includes Blockout Tehreek, Pak Palestine Forum, Shaab Abi Talib Foundation, Youth Link Pakistan, Pakistan for Palestine, Together for Al-Quds, among others.

The Pakistani delegates pledged to highlight Israeli atrocities and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, expressing their willingness to make any sacrifice for the cause.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, are among the human rights activists and medical experts from over 44 countries who are preparing for the “largest civilian maritime mission to Gaza” to break the siege on Gaza.

“We are sailing again to break the siege,” Thunberg said in a video produced by the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) organizers.

“And this time we’re sailing with dozens of boats,” Brazilian activist Thiago Avila added.

Previous attempts to deliver life-saving humanitarian aid by sea this year were thwarted by Israeli occupation forces, who boarded the vessels and abducted the activists before detaining and deporting them.

“On August 31st we are launching the biggest attempt ever to break the illegal Israeli siege over Gaza with dozens of boats sailing from Spain,” Thunberg writes on Instagram. “We will meet dozens more on September 4th sailing from Tunisia and other ports. We are also mobilizing more than 44 countries on simultaneous demonstrations and actions to break complicity in solidarity with the Palestinian people!”

