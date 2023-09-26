Govt to launch interest-free loans for freelancers 

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif said that the government will launch interest-free loans for freelancers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IT minister said that funds will be allocated in collaboration with international companies.

Umar Said stated that the IT apprenticeship will be made compulsory in universities and sterilized tests to organized for IT graduates.

He said that highway national roaming will start in two months which will allow consumers to use different mobile networks easily.

Earlier, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif has said that steps are being taken to attract global investors in the proposed venture capital for startups.

The minister said he will also visit Saudi Arabia soon while the government is going to set up 5,000 joint e-working centers for freelancers.

Dr. Umar Saif said that interest-free loans to establish the joint E-Working Centers and to facilitate freelancers, resulting in millions of employment opportunities in the country.

He said that there was a positive discussion with the Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on a 5-point agenda related to the IT Sector.

The issue of dollar retention to the IT industry was discussed in detail and will give good news in this regard soon.