Pakistan to launch ‘special anti-polio campaign’ this month

The caretaker government of Pakistan has decided to launch a phase-wise ‘special anti-polio’ campaign in November, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The drive which is expected to be launched later this month will be the last drive of 2023.

Pakistan has decided to launch a ‘special anti-polio campaign’ drive after a sample of the crippling disease was found in sewage lines of 31 districts of the country.

Sources within the health ministry said that the anti-polio drive will be carried out in two phases including the first from November 20 to 24 and the second from November 27 to December 3.

Throughout the campaign, over 44.5 million children under the age of five will receive the vaccine, along with the supplementary dose of vitamin A.

Over 300,000 frontline workers will take part in the anti-polio drive, the sources said.

Health officials said the challenge of polio still existed and emphasised the need for all to work together to eradicate the menace.

Earlier on October 21, Pakistan’s health ministry reported fourth polio case this year after a 24-year-old in the city was diagnosed with the disease.

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar vowed that the government would resist “anti-vaxxers” and realize the dream of a polio-free Pakistan.