Pakistan to mark Golden Jubilee of Constitution on April 10

The joint session of parliament is likely to be held on April 10 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired 2nd Advisory Committee meeting to finalise the arrangements in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He said that the objective of commemorating golden jubilee of 1973 Constitution is to highlight the importance of this document and sensitize citizens about their rights and responsibilities.

“Constitution is the only document which can guide a nation on the path of development and prosperity,” he said.

During the meeting, the advisory committee finalized certain proposals to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Constitution. The meeting proposed to commemorate constitutional day on April 10th in all educational institutions across the country.

Fifty years ago on April 10, 1973, the National Assembly of Pakistan passed the Constitution under the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The president of the NA authenticated it on April 12, 1973, and it came into effect on August 14, 1973.

