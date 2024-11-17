Pakistan to transport defunct aircraft by road 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) is working to rehabilitate defunct aircraft at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for training purposes, ARY News reported

As per details, a second defunct plane, an MD-83, will be transported to Hyderabad on Monday night. The 60-ton aircraft will be moved in two sections using German technology-equipped trailers via the National Highway and Gharo-Thatta route.

The relevant authorities have issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the transfer.

This will be the second aircraft to be relocated to the Aviation Training Institute in Hyderabad, following the successful transfer of another plane via the Super Highway recently.

Project Director Munir Alam confirmed that all necessary arrangements are in place for the transfer, which is part of the PAA’s efforts to optimize resources and provide training facilities.

In a separate development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a statement dismissing the claims made by the Society of Aircraft Engineers (SAEP) regarding the sale of 10 aircraft engines at cheap prices.

PIA spokesperson dismissed the allegations made by the newly elected body of SAEP, describing it as ‘regrettable’.

The spokesperson clarified that there is no truth to the selling of ten aircraft engines at low prices. He added that the engines mentioned are totally “inefficient” and their sale is being conducted through a tender following all standard rules and regulations.