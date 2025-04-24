Pakistan to ‘move’ int’l forums against India on Indus Water Treaty violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government has decided to move to international forums against India on Indus Water Treaty violation following Pahalgam false-flag operation, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad following Indian aggression.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting. Top civil and military leadership attended the meeting to deliberate upon internal and external situation arisen after the Pahlgam false flag operation.

Rejecting Indian allegations against Pakistan on Pahalgam, the NSC meeting okayed the recommendations of the Foreign Office for a befitting response to India on the diplomatic and water warfare.

The NSC meeting also decided to contact international forums against India over Indus Water Treaty 1960 violation, the source said.

Read more: India suspends Indus Waters Treaty, closes borders with Pakistan

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that the Attari and Wagah borders will be closed. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect,” India’s top diplomat Vikram Misri told media persons in New Delhi.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

The Indian foreign ministry maintained that the number of diplomatic staff will be reduced from 55 to 30, asking the military advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi to leave the country within a week.

India is further reducing diplomatic relations with Pakistan, as the ties were reduced to consular instead of high commissioner back in 2019.