Pakistan to observe mourning day in solidarity with Palestine

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced to observe a ‘mourning day’ across Pakistan on Friday in solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters and to categorically condemn Israel’s state-sponsored terrorism, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting of the allied parties regarding the deteriorating situation in Palestine presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Leaders and senior representatives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Pakistan Muslim League Zia and National Party attended the meeting.

In the meeting, it was also decided to perform the funeral prayer in absentia of Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas Political Bureau, who was assassinated in Tehran, in the entire country after the Friday prayers.

A resolution to express full solidarity with Palestine will also be tabled in parliament.

The participants of the meeting jointly expressed their grief and anger over the ongoing Israeli cruelty and brutality on the people in Palestine for the last nine months.

They also strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The meeting agreed that the incident was a deliberate conspiracy to sabotage the efforts to stop the ongoing atrocities on Palestinians and establish peace in the region. Such events destroy the world peace and create more tension in the region.

‘Silence of international community a matter of grave concern’

The prime minister termed the ongoing Israel’s state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine as a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said silence of the international community over the ongoing Israeli barbarism in Palestine is a matter of grave concern.

The prime minister said assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is condemnable. He said Israel grossly violated the resolutions adopted by world bodies, including the United Nations Security Council and the decision of the International Court of Justice.

PM Shehbaz said that stopping Israel from this genocide has become a big challenge for the modern world. The prime minister, however, appreciated the countries, that condemned the ongoing Israeli oppression in Gaza.

Delivery of relief goods to Palestine will continue

In the meeting, it was decided that Pakistan will continue the delivery of relief goods to Palestine and will take effective measures for the medical assistance of the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters, under which the injured Palestinians will be brought to Pakistan for treatment.

The meeting also decided that Palestinian medical students will be admitted to the medical colleges of Pakistan on an aid basis to continue their education.

The participants were of the view that with the ongoing genocide and state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, Israel was violating the resolutions of the United Nations, the decisions of the International Court of Justice and international laws, while the international community remained a silent spectator.

The participants demanded that the entire international community must adopt a clear and blunt position to stop this cruelty and brutality, otherwise the status of international laws and institutions will remain a question mark for future generations.

The meeting also demanded from the international community, including the United Nations to break their silence and immediately stop the ongoing genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Zionist forces and bring Israel to justice for war crimes and atrocities on the Palestinians.