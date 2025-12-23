Pakistan to observe Shab-e-Meraj on THIS date

Muslims across Pakistan prepare to observe the holy night of Shab-e-Meraj 2026 after the sighting of Rajab moon on Sunday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting on Sunday night after its meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad. Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees also convened separate meetings at various locations nationwide to verify moon sighting reports.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the committee confirmed the beginning of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

Shab-e-Meraj, observed on the 27th night of Rajab, commemorates the sacred journey of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

According to Islamic tradition, the Prophet was taken from the Holy Kaaba in Makkah to Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, where he led prayers, before ascending to the heavens on the celestial mount Al-Buraq, during which he received divine commandments.

The word “Meraj” is derived from the Arabic word Urooj, meaning ascension and the event holds immense significance in Islamic history as a symbol of spiritual elevation and closeness to Allah.

The night holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims, who mark the occasion through special prayers, Quran recitation and voluntary fasting.

As per the official announcement, Shab-e-Meraj will be observed across Pakistan on the night of January 16, 2026.