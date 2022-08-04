Pakistan to observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 (Friday) to mark the third year of Indian military siege of Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and denounce illegal and unconstitutional step to strip its special status.

According to a state-owned news agency, the government has planned a series of activities including seminars and conferences to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, rallies in support with the oppressed Kashmiri people would be staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

“The whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces,” read a statement/

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world will also observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step taken by India on August 5, 2019.

The activists of all the political parties of the country will record protests over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of IIoJK through rallies and other activities.

The civil society organizations will also arrange seminars and other programs to highlight gross human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

One minute silence is to be observed across the country. Traffic to be halted for one minute and sirens will be played. The print media, Radio Pakistan and television channels will play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one-minute silence.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the teaser of song ‘Jalta Hai Kashmir’, which will be aired on August 5, to expose the atrocities of Indian army in Kashmir and show solidarity with Kashmiris against the Illegal occupation by India.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir its special status.

Comments