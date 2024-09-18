Pakistan to participate in Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024

Intersec Saudi Arabia, the leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection, will return for its sixth edition from October 1 to 3, 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

This year’s event will feature over 350 exhibitors from 27 countries, including pavilions from China, the Czech Republic, France, and the UK.

With more than 17,000 visitors expected, Intersec Saudi Arabia is set to be the biggest edition to date.

3 companies from Pakistan will showcase their innovative products, attracting global buyers and highlighting the country’s advancements

Pakistani companies will be representing the five key sectors: Safety & Health, Fire & Rescue, Perimeter & Physical Security, Cyber & Commercial Security

Attendees can explore the latest updates and join detailed discussions on important topics like global threats, crisis response, risk management, responsible AI, protecting critical infrastructure, and diversity in security.