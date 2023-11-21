Pakistan to provide all-out facilities to Saudi investors: Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Tuesday said Pakistan would provide all-out facilities to Saudi investors, ARY News reported.

The minister hosted a dinner in honour of the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al Malki.

In a meeting, they discussed removing all obstacles in the way of Saudi investment in Pakistan. They also discussed resolving problems faced by Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia.

A large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia are contributing to the development of both countries. The people of Pakistan have special devotion and love for the custodians of Haram Sharif, he said.

Meanwhile, the current situation in Palestine was also discussed. Israeli forces are openly violating international laws and human rights in Palestine, he said.

The interior minister also appreciated the efforts of the Saudi Ambassador to further strengthen bilateral relations between both brotherly countries.